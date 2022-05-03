Indore, May 3 (PTI) Two persons accused of misbehaving and manhandling women in a pub in Indore in Madhya Pradesh were arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on Tuesday, police said.

The authorities also sealed the pub and suspended its bar license, officials said.

After the incident on April 30, the two accused, identified as Ranvir Nekia (28) and Irfan Ali (35), were arrested under NSA and sent to jail on the order of the district collector Manish Singh, Tukoganj police station in charge Kamlesh Sharma said.

"A 23-year-old woman had filed an FIR in Tukoganj police station that over a petty issue of inadvertent pushing, the two accused had abused her and few other women and also beaten them. They also threatened the women with serious consequences. Nekia is a history-sheeter, with offences including molestation against his name," Sharma said.

Ali has criminal cases lodged against his name in police stations in Indore and Ashok Nagar town of the state.

Officials said their probe found the pub in question remained open late in the night and liquor was being served against rules, following which it was sealed and its bar license suspended.

