Vidisha (MP), Mar 9 (PTI) A person was killed and 19 others were injured on Thursday when their pickup van collided with a bus on Kurwai-Sironj road in Vidisha district, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon near Ghatwar village, Kurwai police station in-charge Brajendra Singh said.

Among the injured, the condition of four was serious and they were shifted to the Vidisha district hospital for treatment, he said.

