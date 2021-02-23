Bhopal, Feb 23 (PTI) Two days after Congress leader Kamal Nath had a lucky escape during a lift mishap, the Madhya Pradesh government has formed a committee to frame norms for operation and maintenance of lifts installed in both government and private buildings.

A six-member committee has been constituted to propose the "standard and permanent process of operation, maintenance, accountability and inspection of all lift equipment", said Niraj Mandloi, Principal Secretary, PWD.

On Sunday, an overcrowded lift plunged from the height of 10 feet at an Indore hospital and its doors got jammed. Nath, a former chief minister, and a dozen others who were riding in it escaped unhurt.

The committee will be headed by Akhilesh Agrawal, Director, Project Implementation Unit of PWD, and will include a representative of Indian Architect Institute and President of MP Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI).

It is to present its proposals within 15 days.

After the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had spoken to Nath and ordered Indore Collector Manish Singh to conduct a probe.

