Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A section of the main road in Bhopal's Maharana Pratap Nagar (MP Nagar) area collapsed following rainfall on Thursday.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as there were no commuters present at the site during the incident, an official said.

The road collapse occurred near Jyoti Talkies crossing, one of Bhopal's busiest roads. According to Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) LK Khare, the road caved in due to the soil from the drain and footpath sliding because of the rain. A drain runs underneath the road.

The administration quickly put up barricades and started repairing the road. The SDM assured that the repair work would be completed by evening.

"This is a PWD road and we are getting it repaired right away. It will be repaired by evening. There is a drain under this road. The road caved due to the soil from the drain and the soil from the footpath sliding due to the rain. Additionally, we have called the traffic police to control the jam," said LK Khare, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Meanwhile, Congress leader Abhinav Barolia staged a protest at the site, accusing the state government of corruption. He claimed the government's negligence led to the road collapse.

"We constantly say that the state government is sleeping. It is a huge pit on the road in which commuters passing from here might have fallen and died. One can see the magnitude of corruption, that is why we say that it is a pretentious, fake and decorative government. This is the reason we accuse the state government and today it has been proved to be true. The whole public is watching," Congress leader Abhinav Barolia told ANI.

Barolia questioned what the government had been doing for the past 20 years and alleged that the government was involved in corruption, taking a 50% commission.

"You (government) were committing only corruption nothing else and that is why we say it is a 50 percent commission government," he added.

Bhopal's roads have been facing issues due to heavy rainfall, with several areas experiencing potholes and waterlogging. (ANI)

