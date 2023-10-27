Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at Chitrakoot in poll-pound Madhya Pradesh's Satna district and offered prayers at Raghuveer Mandir here.

PM Modi also visited Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust in Chitrakoot and witnessed an exhibition on the occasion.

Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust was founded in 1968 by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj. Arvind Bhai Mafatlal, was inspired by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj and played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Trust.

According to the release, during the visit, the Prime Minister will also visit Tulsi Peeth. He will perform pooja and darshan at Kanch Mandir. He will seek the blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth and will attend a public function, where he will release three books - 'Ashtadhyayi Bhashya', 'Ramanandacharya Charitam' and 'Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki Rashtraleela'.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at the 125th founder's day of 'The Scindia School' in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Prime Minister Modi also held a mega roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and laid the foundation stone of Rani Durgavati statue and Udhyan Pariyojana on October 5.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

