New Delhi, October 27: The decomposed body of a woman, believed to be around 30, was recovered from the parking area of the Shastri Park Metro station in northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to a police official, the body seems to be three-four days' old and was highly decomposed. Police said a passerby spotted the body lying in the parking lot which is connected to a jungle area. Mumbai Shocker: Half-Burnt Body of Woman Recovered From Wadala, Probe Launched.

"With the help of CCTV cameras and nearby residents, the police are trying to ascertain if someone threw it in the parking lot or if it was a natural death," said a police officer. The body has been sent to the mortuary for a postmortem.