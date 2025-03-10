Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): At least 12 people have been arrested so far in connection with a clash that broke out between two groups in Indore's Mhow late Sunday night during the victory celebration of Team India's ICC Champions Trophy win, an official said.

The police force is completely deployed and currently, the situation is peaceful and normal in the area. Action to nab the people involved in the unrest are constantly going on, the police added.

Superintendent of Police (SP, rural) Hitika Vasal told ANI, "Two FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the Mhow incident and the accused are being arrested. The police are also constantly checking CCTV footage, collecting video recordings related to the incident and are arresting those who tried to disturb the peace in the area. Currently, the situation here is peaceful and normal. Police force is fully deployed. So far at least 12 people have been arrested and the police are taking further action into the matter."

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, rural) Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi said that their priority is to ensure that the situation remains peaceful and normal in Mhow and police force is deployed adequately across vulnerable points.

"One FIR was registered last night with 17 persons named in it. A few complainants have come to the police station now, and they are being heard. We have taken 12 people into custody and our further course of action is underway. Our priority is to ensure that the situation remains peaceful and normal. Force is deployed adequately across vulnerable points. The representatives from all communities condemned the incident," ASP Dwivedi told ANI.

Notably, several vehicles were torched and vandalised during the incident on Sunday night, prompting authorities to heighten security in the area.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG, Rural) Nimish Agarwal said, "There was a clash between the two sides during the victory celebration of team India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The situation is completely under control right now. I would like to tell everyone that no one should try to take Law and Order into their own hands. The entire investigation will be completed, and all the people involved in it will be held responsible. Some people have been injured in this. Those are the four cases right now. Right now, a preliminary investigation is going on into this, and the entire incident will be investigated." (ANI)

