Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) authorities have filed a police complaint after an inquiry into a ragging case revealed unusual references to "Gen Z protest" as junior students were asked to create fake social media accounts under guise of ragging.

The matter came to light after the anti-ragging cell investigating a ragging case learned about it from junior students at Institute of Engineering and Technology, DAVV. Following the incident, action was taken against the concerned senior student and also filed a police complaint for further action.

DAVV Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Singhai on Tuesday said, "A ragging incident came to notice around 20-25 days ago here which was reported to the anti-ragging cell. Following which, an immediate action was taken into the matter and some students were removed from college, some were penalised and removed from the hostel."

"The same students called juniors again at a restaurant outside the campus and were given some instructions. Each junior student was asked to make two-three social media accounts, mail ids and instructed to follow some rules and regulations of hostels. Though there are various other things which are a matter of investigation because when we asked the junior students, they used Gen Z type of words. It is also described in our report (referring to the anti-ragging cell report). We need to pay attention to the issue and to investigate the matter," he said.

When asked about the police complaint, the Vice Chancellor said, "We have immediately complained to the police and submitted an application to lodge an FIR into the matter. CCTV cameras of a junior hotel were broken, DVR was stolen and railing was broken. The 'Gen Z' word has been mentioned in our report which was stated by junior students but its investigation is necessary. It is a sensitive issue so we can't comment without a probe."

Meanwhile, the police said that the university administration filed a complaint to Bhawar Kuan police station, an investigation into the matter was underway and action would be taken accordingly.

"The DAVV administrative officer has submitted an application which states that they held a meeting of an anti-ragging committee and it suggested FIR should be filed against five students for threatening junior students and damaging the University property. Based on the complaint, we are investigating the matter and further action will be taken accordingly," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP) Rajesh Dandotiya said. (ANI)

