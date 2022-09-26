Bhopal, Sep 26 (PTI) Polling for 46 local bodies across 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh will be held on Tuesday for which 3,397 candidates are in the fray, an official said on Monday.

Results will be declared on September 30.

Madhya Pradesh Election Commission (SEC) secretary Rakesh Singh said 3,397 candidates are in the fray for the elections to 46 urban bodies, including 17 municipal councils and 29 Nagar Parishads.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm. A total of 8.42 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Singh said all the necessary arrangements for polling have been completed.

In these urban bodies, 25 corporators have been elected unopposed while elections will be held for 814 posts of corporators, he said.

The 46 urban bodies include six newly-constituted Nagar Parishads.

