Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): In the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, power supply agreements were signed for 4,000 megawatts of electricity at Samatva Bhawan, CM Residence office in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The new power plants will be established in Anuppur district and are expected to bring direct investment of approximately Rs 60,000 crore. The initiative is believed to generate direct employment for about 3,000 people and indirect employment for nearly 5,000 people.

"Madhya Pradesh is setting new benchmarks in the energy sector. Today, power supply agreements for 4,000 megawatts of electricity were signed at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal. This initiative will bring direct investment of around Rs 60,000 crore to the state and generate employment for more than 8,000 people," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

He added, "The new power plants, to be established in Anuppur district under the DBFOO model (Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate), will not only meet the state's growing energy requirements but also provide momentum to industrial development."

According to an official release, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) had invited bids for the procurement of 3,200 megawatts of power from new power plants to be set up in the state under the DBFOO (Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate) model through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. The bidding also included a Green Shoe option for the procurement of an additional 800 megawatts.

Accordingly, capacities of 800 megawatts were allocated to Hindustan Thermal Projects Limited, 1,600 megawatts to Torrent Power Limited, and 800 megawatts to Adani Power Limited, along with an additional 800 megawatts under the Green Shoe option. Power Supply Agreements have been executed with Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) formed by the selected developers for all the allocated capacities. Power supply under these agreements is expected to commence from the year 2030. (ANI)

