New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Raja Ram Singh on Monday labelled some of so-called "wealth creators" as "wealth looters," alleging massive undervaluation in property deals involving the Adani Group.

During a discussion on the supplementary demand for grants in the Lok Sabha, Singh questioned the government's endorsement of such practices as economic progress.

"Properties worth ?61,832 crore were acquired for ?15,977 crore by Adani group — these are not our figures but bank estimates," Singh the CPI(ML)(L) MP, alleged.

"The government calls them wealth creators are they wealth creators or wealth looters ... they are wealth looters. If this trickle-down theory worked, why were slums in Ahmedabad hidden behind walls during Trump's visit? Inequality is rising, and it's being glorified as growth," he said.

Singh also demanded the government address pressing issues like hunger, education, and healthcare instead of focusing solely on corporate success.

He criticised the government for failing to implement the promised Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers and called for an urgent action to prevent farmers' suicides and ensure fair compensation to them under the 2013 land acquisition law.

"India cannot progress while farmers and marginalised communities continue to struggle," he added.

N K Premchandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party raised procedural concerns over fund reallocation.

He questioned the Ministry of Renewable Energy's ?100 crore allocation, which was recouped from the Contingency Fund of India.

"Has a mandatory statement been laid on the table? If not, the government must clarify," he demanded.

IUML MP M P Abdussamad Samadani warned that India's pluralistic fabric was being eroded.

"The backward sections and minorities are being denied justice. If we want real growth, we must ensure inclusivity," he said.

Samadani also criticised actions undermining places of worship and called attention to the struggles of protesting farmers.

"The heart of India is pluralistic — let us not forget that," he emphasised.

Countering these allegations, BJP MP P P Chaudhary praised the government's economic policies, claiming that India has transformed into a global economic power over the past decade.

"We were among the fragile five economies; now we are the fifth-largest. Corruption during the opposition's rule left the economy wounded," he argued.

Chaudhary highlighted supplementary allocations for infrastructure and agriculture, emphasising the government's focus on rural development.

