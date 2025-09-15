Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday emphasised that the state government is receiving full support from everyone for the development works for the upcoming Simhastha 2028, a religious fest held every 12 years in Ujjain.

He stressed that maintaining the pace of development is the government's top priority, and with due consideration to everyone's interests and constant dialogue, the state government is moving ahead on the path of development works, including land pooling.

The CM added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the need for permanent structures in view of the arrival, arrangements, and security management of crores of devotees at Prayagraj Mahakumbh, which also encouraged religious tourism in the area. Similarly, discussions with farmers regarding permanent construction for Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain are underway.

The Chief Minister stressed that they do not want to upset anyone, adding that the state government is committed to involving everyone, and the pace of development will continue.

The CM further highlighted that the largest-ever Simhastha Mela in history will be held in Ujjain in 2028.

'Currently, Ujjain's economy has already witnessed significant growth with the development of Mahakal Lok. The upcoming Simhastha is expected to further strengthen Ujjain's identity as a spiritual city and boost tourism. Nearly 30 crore devotees are expected to participate in Simhastha. The state government is determined to organise Simhastha 2028 with faith, dignity, and grandeur. The event is a matter of pride for the entire state," CM Yadav said, as per a release.

The Chief Minister also stressed that it is the government's responsibility to ensure that thousands of saints and crores of devotees get world-class facilities during the Simhastha Mela and do not face any inconvenience. Based on past experiences, it is necessary to build infrastructure that can withstand heavy rains and storms so that the event continues uninterrupted. Ensuring safety and smooth management of such an event is the government's duty.

The CM pointed out that thousands of acres of land is required for organising the Simhastha and local farmers have always supported the government in this endeavor. During Simhastha 2016, temporary infrastructure worth about Rs 650 crore was constructed on 3,000 hectares of land, which was later dismantled after the event.

For Simhastha 2028, Ujjain is envisioned to be developed as a Global Spiritual City. Under this concept, keeping the interests of farmers paramount, permanent infrastructure will be developed instead of temporary structures with everyone's consent. (ANI)

