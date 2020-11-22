Bhopal, Nov 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,798 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 1,93,044, while 13 fatalities pushed the toll to 3,162, health officials said.

A total of 1,212 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,78,117.

During the day, three people died in Indore, two each in Gwalior and Jabalpur and one each in Bhopal, Sagar, Damoh, Hoshangabad, Dewas and Harda, the official said.

"Of 1,798 new cases, Indore accounted for 546, Bhopal 301, Gwalior 88 and Jabalpur 77. The number of cases in Indore rose to 37,661, including 732 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 29,352 with 505 fatalities. Gwalior and Jabalpur have 13,914 and 13,742 cases respectively," he said.

Indore has 2,825 active cases, while it is 2,211 in Bhopal, 791 in Gwalior and 719 in Jabalpur.

With 32,371 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the state rose to over 35 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 1,93,044, new cases 1798, death toll 3,162, recovered 1,78,117, active cases 11,765, number of people tested so far 35,00,180.

