Bhopal, Dec 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 853 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its count to 2,40,081, while more than 1,100 patients recovered from the infection, health officials said.

With ten more people succumbing to the viral infection, the statewide death toll rose to 3,582, they said.

A total of 1,122 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,26,904, the officials said.

Of the new fatalities, four patients died in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Gwalior, and one each in Jabalpur and Raisen, they said.

Of the 853 new cases, Indore accounted for 258 and Bhopal 125.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 54,461, including 867 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 38,921 with 573 fatalities.

Indore now has 3104 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 1987.

With 28,807 more tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far to detect COVID-19 rose to 45,86,846.

