Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): A retired bank officer and his daughter found dead in a house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said.

The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Sanyogita Ganj police station limits in the city on Wednesday evening. Those who died were identified as Kamal Kishore (75), a retired bank officer and his elder daughter Rama Arora (53).

On getting the information about the matter on Wednesday evening, the police rushed to spot and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood in the house.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Tushar Singh said, "Two bodies were found in a house and prima facie, it appears a case of murder. Both the bodies had injury marks on their heads and evidence of struggle was found in the house. FSL team were investigating the spot and in the preliminary investigation it came to light that the bodies were two days old."

Kamal was living here along with his son Pulind (43) and had three daughters who used to visit here from time to time. All the daughters live in Indore itself, he added.

"We received information about the incident from one of the sons-in-law of Kamal Kishore (second daughter's husband). Kamal Kishore was not receiving his call after which he reached here and found the dead bodies and informed the police," he added.

Meanwhile, when asked whether Kamal's son committed the crime, the officer added that Kamal's son was missing for the last two days and his whereabouts are not known. No possibility can be denied and police were investigating the matter from every angle. Further action into the matter will be taken based on the evidence, the officer added. (ANI)

