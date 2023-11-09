New Delhi, November 9: Days after a couple was found dead in Oyo hotel room in east Delhi's Maujpur area, the autopsy report has revealed that the woman was strangled to death while the man committed suicide after killing her, an officer said on Thursday. The bodies of Sohrab, 28, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Ayesha, 27, a resident of Loni were found in the Oyo hotel room on October 27.

“During the post-mortem examination, doctors found that the cause of death of the woman (Ayesha) was ligature strangulation. The cause of death of the man (Sohrab) was suicidal hanging,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey. Delhi: Bodies of Man and Woman Recovered From Hotel Near Maujpur Metro Station, Suicide Note Claims 'Couple' Loved Each Other; Probe Launched.

According to police, on October 27, at 8.05 p.m, a call was received regarding two bodies in King’s Stay Oyo Hotel following which a police team rushed to the spot. "It was found that Sohrab and Ayesha had checked in the Oyo Hotel at 1.02 p.m. and had booked the room for four hours," said the DCP.

When they did not come out, the hotel staff knocked on the door at about 7:45 p.m. "There was no response so they called the Beat Constable. The room was opened in the presence of the police and Sohrab was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope. Ayesha was found lying dead on the bed. There were some ligature marks on her neck. Delhi: Woman’s Decomposed Body Found in Parking Area of Shastri Park Metro Station.

"A half-page hand written (in Hindi) suicide note was found lying on the bed next to Ayesha, claiming that both were in love and had decided to end their lives together," the DCP said. “A case of murder has been registered after a post-mortem report. Further investigation is in progress,” said the DCP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2023 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).