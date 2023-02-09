Jabalpur, Feb 9 (PTI) A retired Indian Administrative Service officer and his wife have been booked for allegedly having assets disproportionate to known sources of income, a Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Indian Citizenship Renounced by 2.25 Lakh People in 2022, Says Government Data.

Retired IAS officer Ramesh Thete and his wife had taken loans totalling Rs 68 lakh from banks when he was Jabalpur Municipal Corporation commissioner and director of Jabalpur Employment and Training, said Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu.

Also Read | Indian Firms Paying an Average Rs 8.2 Crore for Email-Driven Cyber Attack: Report.

"All the loans were repaid in 2012-13. However, based on a complaint, a primary case was registered and an investigation was carried out. The probe has found the loan repayment was made allegedly from assets above known sources of income," he said.

On February 4, a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Thete and his wife, the Lokayukta SP informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)