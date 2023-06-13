Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): The fire that broke out at Satpura Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has been brought under control, informed officials on Tuesday morning.

A massive fire broke out at Satpura Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday afternoon.

Bhopal District Collector Ashish Singh said that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Army came together to douse the fire.

"The fire has been brought under control. All agencies including CISF, Army came together to douse the fire and it has been controlled," said the District Collector.

Bhopal Police Commissioner, Harinarayan Chari Mishra said that primarily it has come to the fore that the cause of the fire is a short circuit, but a team of experts has been formed to investigate it.

"The flames have been controlled but there is a cloud of smoke at different places, due to which there is a possibility that it may catch fire later but teams are working. As of now, there is no need (for IAF helicopters). Primarily it has come to the fore that the cause of the fire is due to a short circuit, but a team of experts has been formed to investigate it," said Harinarayan Chari Mishra.

Initially, the fire incident occurred on the third floor of the building and later it spread up to the sixth floor of the building on Monday.

On getting the information about the incident fire tenders rushed to the spot and started extinguishing the fire.

Earlier on Monday, calling it an unfortunate incident, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Chaudhary said that an inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

"It is an unfortunate incident. The administration is engaged in dousing the fire. CM also spoke with PM and all efforts are being made. A high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident," he said.

CM Chouhan talked with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought help from the Air Force to douse the fire. He also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, informed him about the incident and sought necessary help.

On the directions of the Defence Minister, IAF's AN 32 and Mi-15 aircraft were sent to Bhopal for the dousing operation.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a phone call and informed him about the fire incident.

He apprised PM Modi of the efforts of the State Government in dousing the fire and the help received from various departments of the Central Government.

PM Modi assured the Chief Minister of all possible help from the Centre.

Besides, the CM announced a committee to find out the preliminary causes of the fire.The committee includes Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Rajesh Rajoura, Principal Secretary (PS) Urban Neeraj Mandloi, Principal Secretary (PS) PWD (Public works Department) Sukhbir Singh and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) fire.

After finding the preliminary cause in the investigation, the committee will hand over the report to CM Chouhan. (ANI)

