Bhopal, Aug 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,175 on Tuesday with the addition of 10 cases, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,516, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,580, leaving the state with 79 active cases, he said.

With 61,096 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,65,87,267, the official added.

An official release said 4,63,58,477 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 8,24,467 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,175, new cases 10, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,580, active cases 79, number of tests so far 1,65,87,267.

