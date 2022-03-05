Bhopal, Mar 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,39,899 on Saturday after the detection of 154 cases, while one death in the last 24 hours took the toll to 10,733, a health department official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Drunk Driver Mows 2 Minor Girls, Truck Gutted While Escaping in Palghar.

The positivity rate dipped to 0.3 per cent from Friday's 0.4 per cent, he added.

Also Read | Court Dismisses Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case Over Alleged Funding of Northeast Delhi Violence.

The recovery count stood at 10,27,607 after 465 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,559, he said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 25 and 15 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, the official added.

With 46,355 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,81,10,039, he said.

A government release said 11,39,46,656 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 58,584 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,39,899, new cases 154, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,27,607, active cases 1,559, number of tests so far 2,81,10,039.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)