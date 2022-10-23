Bhopal, Oct 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,682 on Sunday after the detection of 16 cases at a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, a health official said.

Incidentally, only one vaccine dose was administered during the day in the entire state, the official said, adding the jab was given in Gwalior.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by 18 to touch 10,43,796, leaving the state with 111 active cases, he said.

With 3,196 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,21,147, he added.

A government release said 13,34,91,642 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including one on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,682, new cases 16, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,796, active cases 111 number of tests so far 3,01,21,147.

