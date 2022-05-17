Bhopal, May 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,987 on Tuesday after the detection of 19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.3 per cent, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

So far, 10,31,020 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 41 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 232, he added.

With 4,784 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,05,265 he added.

A government release said 11,83,26,163 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 21,746 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,98, new cases 19, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,31,020, active cases 232, number of tests so far 2,92,05,265.

