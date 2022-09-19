Bhopal, Sep 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 20 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.4 per cent, taking the state's tally to 10,54,085, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771, while the recovery count increased by 30 to touch 10,43,144, he added.

The active caseload of the state was now 170, the official said.

With 4,203 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 30,00,0761, he added.

A government release said 13,19,01,632 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 19,462 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,085, new cases 20, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,144, active cases 170, number of tests so far 30,00,0761.

