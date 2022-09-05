Bhopal, Sep 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,673 on Monday after the detection of 35 cases at a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, he added.

The recovery count increased by 41 to touch 10,42,620, leaving the state with 283 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,932 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,99,30,391, he added.

A government release said 12,88,93,833 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 55,224 on Monday.

