Bhopal, Apr 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,209 on Monday with the addition of four cases. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734 as no fatality due to coronavirus infection was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

Madhya Pradesh's case positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by three to reach 10,30,423, leaving the state with 52 active cases, the official added.

With 8,120 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,89,49,826, he added.

A government release said 11,67,70,844 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 71,469 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,209, new cases 4, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,423, active cases 52, number of tests so far 2,89,49,826.

