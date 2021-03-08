Bhopal, Mar 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 427 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,65,070, while the toll increased by one to touch 3,872, an official said.

No new COVID-19 case was reported in 13 of the 52 districts in the state on Monday.

He said 394 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,57,560.

"With 166 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 60,886 while that of Bhopal rose to 44,705 with the addition of 50 cases. Indore has so far reported 936 deaths and Bhopal 619. Indore has 1,353 active cases and while Bhopal 652," he said.

With 16,023 samples examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in MP crossed 59.11 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,65,070, new cases 427, death toll 3,872, recovered 2,57,560, active cases 3,638, number of tests so far 59,11,698.

