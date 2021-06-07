Bhopal, Jun 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 571 coronavirus positive cases and 32 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,85,767 and the toll to 8,369, a health department official said.

Eight out of 52 districts in the state recorded no case during the past 24 hours, he added.

The official said 1,782 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in MP to 7,68,538.

"With 202 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,51,772, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,22,082 with the addition of 131 cases. The toll in Indore rose by three to touch 1,358, while three deaths took the toll in Bhopal to 955," he said.

The active cases in MP was 8,860, including 2,042 in Bhopal and 1,317 in Indore.

With 75,034 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 1.04 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,85,767, new cases 571, death toll 8,369, recovered 7,68,538, active cases 8,860, number of tests so far 1,04,42,778. PTI

