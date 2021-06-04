Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 798 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths from the infection, taking its tally to 7,83,743 and toll to 8,257, an official said.

The day also saw 2,045 people getting discharged, taking the state's recovery count to 7,62,597, leaving it with an active caseload of 12,889, he said.

"Indore's tally rose by 246 to touch 1,51,049, while that of Bhopal reached 1,21,643 after the addition of 176 cases. The toll in Indore rose by two to reach 1,351. Bhopal has so far seen 945 deaths, including four in the last 24 hours. Active cases in Indore and Bhopal stand at 2,366 and 2,559 respectively," the official informed.

With 79,917 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 1.02 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,83,743, new cases 798, death toll 8,257, recovered 7,62,597, active cases 12,889 number of tests so far 1,02,04,296. PTI

