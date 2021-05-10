Bhopal, May 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 9,715 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 81 deaths, taking the tally of infections to 6,81,478 and the toll to 6,501, the state health department said.

A total of 7,324 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 5,63,754, the department said.

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 1,11,223 active cases.

With 1,627 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,28,459 while that of Bhopal rose to 1,05,830 with the addition of 1,498 infections.

Indore and Bhopal each reported eight COVID-19 deaths, taking the tolls to 1,212 and 803 respectively, officials said.

Indore is now left with 16,877 active cases while Bhopal has 15,518 such cases.

With 61,530 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 83.85 lakh.

