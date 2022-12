Bhopal, Dec 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday did not report a single COVID-19 case, death or recovery, a health official said.

The tally in the state was 10,54,911, the toll stood at 10,776 and the recovery count was 10,44,127, he said.

The active tally in Madhya Pradesh was eight, he said.

With 2,254 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,48,269, the official added.

