Bhopal, Apr 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 11,269 COVID-19 cases, the state's highest single-day spike, taking its tally to 3,95,832, while the day also saw 66 deaths and 6,497 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in MP stands at 4,491 and the recovery count is 3,27,452, leaving it with an active caseload of 63,889, he added.

The state has recorded 1,00,321 cases and 505 deaths in April so far, the official pointed out.

"Indore's caseload rose by 1,659 to touch 87,625, including 1,040 deaths, seven of which took place on Saturday. The tally in Bhopal is 66,891 after it added 1,669 cases. Bhopal's toll rose by one to touch 671. The active cases in Indore and Bhopal is 10,605 and 8,539 respectively," the official said.

With 52,568 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in MP crossed 70.23 lakh.

