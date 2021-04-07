Indore, Apr 7 (PTI) At least seven persons were injured when a 25-year-old man allegedly hit them while driving his car in an inebriated state in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Faizan Patel fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind after the incident on Tuesday night, Azad Nagar police station in-charge Manish Dawar said.

The accused, who was allegedly driving his car in an inebriated state, started hitting people and vehicles in Azad Nagar area and continued to drive rashly in different parts of the city, the official said.

During this, some passersby chased Patel, who managed to escape, he said.

At least seven people were injured in different areas of the city, and some of them were admitted to Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, Dawar said.

Superintendent of Police (East) Ashutosh Bagri said the accused's car was recovered from Dewas Naka area.

"It seems that the accused was driving in a drunken state. A search has been launched to nab him," he said.

The police have registered a case under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC, the official said.

