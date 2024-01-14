Dhar (MP), Jan 14 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy riding pillion on a motorcycle with his father died on Sunday after his throat was slashed by the sharp string of a kite in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar city, officials said.

Police said action would be taken after the investigation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on January 16 and 17 To Launch Development Projects.

The incident occurred at Hatwara Chowk in the city when one Vinod Chouhan was riding a bike with his seven-year-old son.

"Chouhan took his injured son to a private hospital from where he was referred to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead," officials said.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Embark on Three-Day Visit of Meghalaya, Assam From January 15 to 17.

Dr Amit Sisodia said a seven-year-old boy was brought to the district hospital with his throat slit by the sharp kite string.

"The boy had died by the time he was brought to the hospital," Dr Sisodia said.

The 'manja' or string is used to fly kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravindra Vaskel said action would be taken against those people in possession of the Chinese string or sharp string.

Dhar's Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Roshani Patidar said the administration ran a campaign against the Chinese 'manja' (string) in the last ten days.

" This is a sad incident. We have formed teams and a search operation has been intensified," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)