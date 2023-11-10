Vidisha, November 10: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district to probe allegations that students of a Vidisha school were punished for chanting a religious slogan. The incident occurred at Bharat Mata Convent School, Ganj Basoda in the district on Thursday (November 9). The commission issued the notice on the same day.

A copy of the notice which is with ANI read, "The Commission has received a complaint in which it is mentioned that on November 9, some students of class 6 and 7 were publicly beaten and tortured during a program on the school premises for chanting Jai Shri Ram at Bharat Mata Convent School, Ganj Basoda, Vidisha." Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Priests Assaulted in Broad Daylight by Youths in Narmadapuram (Watch Video).

"In view of the seriousness of the matter, the collector and SP are requested to immediately investigate the matter, register an FIR against the accused under appropriate sections and ensure that appropriate action is taken against them. Also, please send the investigation report of the action taken (along with necessary documents) to the Commission within seven days", the notice added.

NCPCR Chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo said, "During a cultural program at a Missionary Convent School in Ganj Basoda, Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, some students got excited and raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. As a result of which, the students were beaten and tortured by the school administration. The entire incident is condemnable and we have taken cognizance in it. We have served a notice to Vidisha Collector and SP. We have given instructions to them to investigate the matter and register an FIR and ensure action against the accused." The school administration has denied punishing the students, saying the students were only advised not to break discipline by raising the slogan. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Couple Abused, Beaten Up and Forced to Touch Feet of Accused in Supermarket in Khandwa; One Arrested After Viral Video Surfaces.

"We had a Children's Day program here on November 9. After that program, children were being sent in a queue in discipline and during this time some children may have raised slogans, I am not aware of this. For shouting those slogans, some children were called on the stage and those children were only advised not to break the discipline by raising the slogan. The students were not punished, only advised," a teacher of the school said.

