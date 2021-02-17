Bhopal, Feb 17 (PTI) Unidentified persons broke into the official residence of Madhya Pradesh Tribal Welfare Minister Meena Singh and stole a TV, police said on Wednesday.

The theft took place during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and the minister was not in town at the time, said TT Nagar Police Station in-charge Shailendra Sharma.

The house is located in the 74 Bungalows locality where there are several official bungalows of ministers and senior government officials.

The caretaker of the bungalow, who lives in the same premises, lodged a complaint in this regard, Sharma said, adding that three or four guards were posted there for security, despite which the theft took place.

The LED TV that was stolen from the meeting hall had been installed by the government, he said, adding that it was not immediately known how much it was worth.

CCTV cameras were not installed in the bungalow, the inspector said.

