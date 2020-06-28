Mandla, Jun 28 (PTI) Police have arrested three more persons for their alleged involvement in the killing of local National Students Union of India (NSUI) leader Sonu Parochia here in Madhya Pradesh, an officer said on Sunday.

With this, all the five accused are now in the custody of police.

Parochia (28), the district general secretary of the students' wing of the Congress, was shot dead in Mandla on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

While the prime accused Mayur Yadav (32) and Piyush Maravi were arrested from Raipur by Chhattisgarh police, hours after the incident, three others--Ayush Yadav, Ravi Yadav and Vipin Markam--were arrested later, the police officer said here.

Mandla superintendent of police Dipak Shukla said the killing of Parochia was the fallout of a fight between himself and Mayur Yadav at a dhaba.

All the five accused have been booked on the charge of murder.

Police have recovered a country-made pistol and impounded an SUV used in committing the crime, Shukla said.

