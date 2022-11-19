Indore, Nov 19 (PTI) Three women passengers were killed and at least eight seriously injured when their bus overturned after hitting a road divider near Dewas in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred in the evening when the bus was going from Indore to Dewas, said Dewas' Industrial Area police station in charge Ram Krishna Sharma.

"As per eye-witnesses, the driver was speeding and lost control of the bus. Two women passengers died on the spot, while a third woman passenger succumbed to injuries in a hospital. Eight have received serious wounds and are undergoing treatment," he said.

The identities of the dead and injured have not been ascertained as yet, and a probe into the incident was underway, he added.

