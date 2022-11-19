Mumbai, November 19: The Mumbai police recently arrested a man for allegedly killing a teenage and having intercourse with her corpse. As per reports, the 28-year-old man is the deceased's teenager's mother's lover. The accused was arrested on Friday from Virar after he killed the teenager in Chennai. The shocking incident took place on November 12.

According to a reports in Mid-day, forensic experts said that the accused identified as Raju Mani Nair also had intercourse with the corpse. After killing the deceased, the accused fled to Virar East. In her complaint, the woman said that the accused strangled her daughter to death when she was not at home. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Plantation Contractor, Dumps 80 Pieces of His Body in Dudhmuniya Forest; Police Solve Murder Case After Nine Months.

"When I returned home from work, the house was locked from outside. I opened the door with my keys and found my daughter lying unconscious. There were marks around her neck and she was not breathing. I was in shock. Later when I asked a neighbour, she said Raju had left in a hurry after locking the door," the woman stated in her complaint.

The woman also said that her daughter's earring and silver anklets were also missing besides Rs 20,000 in cash. Police officials said that the woman was living with her two children away from her husband. She started living with Nair and also brought her daughter to stay with them. "Raju had promised me that he would take care of my children. That is the reason I brought them to stay with me," the woman told cops.

The woman also alleged that off lately, Nair made sexual advances at her daughter. She said that he has also touched her inappropriately which is when her daughter got up and shouted at him. Since then, her daughter started disliking him. An officer privy to the case said, "Nair must have planned the murder as he had asked the deceased’s mother to leave her mobile phone at home while leaving for work that day." Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Son, Slits His Throat After Fight With Wife in Malad; Arrested.

P R Chidambaramurugesan, inspector from Chennai's Poonamallee police said, "The forensic team orally told me that the killer had sexual intercourse with the body of the girl." Post this, the cops added rape charges to the FIR. After committing the crime, the accused came to Virar to be with his wife.

"At the time of fleeing, he had taken the mobile phones of the deceased and her mother. Though he had kept his phone switched off, he had turned on one of the stolen phones, sending an alert to the police. We then contacted Virar police and reached there to arrest him," Chidambaramurugesan added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2022 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).