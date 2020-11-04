Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced a new law in the state against those who conspire to convert people's religion through marriage.

"We are bringing in a strict law in Madhya Pradesh against those who conspire to get others' religion converted by getting married in the name of love. We will not tolerate this. We have started the procedure and this law will soon come into force," the CM told ANI.

Also Read | Nirmali Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

He also urged people to sell and use only Swadeshi crackers for Diwali.

"I appeal to everyone to sell and use Swadeshi crackers only instead of foreign crackers. We have also decided to take action against anyone selling or using crackers with gods or goddesses pictures on them. People should not hurt the religious sentiments of anyone else," Chauhan said.

Also Read | Bihariganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Diwali, popularly called the festival of lights, is celebrated by lighting earthen lamps and bursting crackers. This year, the festival will be celebrated on November 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)