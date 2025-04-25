Bhopal, Apr 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the state will host conclaves for the information technology and agriculture sector in an effort to achieve self-reliance and generate employment for the youth.

Yadav on Thursday said that the IT industry conclave will be held in Indore on April 27, and an agriculture conclave is being organised at Mandsaur on May 3.

The chief minister said several decisions have been taken to increase farmers' income through advanced crops and animal husbandry, and the state government is also working to free cultivators from the burden of electricity bills by providing them with solar pumps.

The agriculture conclave is being organised to inform farmers about new farming techniques and innovations.

Yadav said the MP Tech Growth Conclave-2025 will be a golden opportunity for the tech giants of the country and the world to invest in the state.

He said the conclave, organised by the State Science and Technology Department on April 27 at the Brilliant Convention Center in Indore, is an important effort to give concrete shape to the investment proposals received in GIS-Bhopal.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Science and Technology Department Sanjay Dubey has said that the conclave is a platform to explain the state government's vision and concrete implementation.

He informed that the state government issued land ownership of many projects and allotment letters for IT units within two months under the chief minister's direction.

The conclave will see participation from several national and international tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Siemens-EDA, among others, an official said.

On the occasion, the state government will also launch an integrated incentive portal, which will provide real-time updates and a single window facility for all investment projects.

