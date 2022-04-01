Bhopal, Apr 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Friday said four bone marrow transplant and pediatric cancer units based on stem cell therapy will come up in the state.

These units will come up in state government medical colleges and hospitals in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rewa in around six months, he told reporters here.

A public awareness campaign would also be run for bone marrow transplant, the minister added.

"Besides the treatment of blood-borne diseases by stem cell therapy, a research unit will be developed in Bhopal for the use of stem cell therapy for other diseases," Sarang said.

