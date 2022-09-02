Indore, Sep 2 (PTI) A purported video has surfaced on social media in which tribals can be seen carrying the body of an old man across a swollen river using ropes to reach a cremation ground in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday in Chaparia, about 50 km away from the district headquarters, Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti's local leader Bheem Singh Girwal said on Friday.

The region comes under the Mhow constituency of the state's tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur, he said.

Tribals had to cross an overflowing seasonal river using ropes to perform the last rites of Birja Bhuria (85), who died of health-related issues, Girwal said.

Sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Akshat Jain said directives have been given to the janpad panchayat chief executive officer to start the construction of a bridge on the river by inspecting it soon to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

