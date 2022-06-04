Shahdol, Jun 4 (PTI) Two civic employees were caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a contractor for clearing his bill in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Saturday, an official said.

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta's special police establishment (SPE) caught office assistant Deepak Chaturvedi and assistant revenue inspector Harish Namdeo of Beohari Nagar Parishad while accepting the bribe amount, inspector Pramendra Kumar of the SPE said.

According to the complainant, the administration had not cleared payment of Rs 12 lakh for some construction work he had carried out since 2017, and the two accused employees were demanding Rs 50,000 to clear the same, he said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered and further legal steps are being taken, the official added.

