Bhind, Dec 5 (PTI) An offence has been registered against two policemen for allegedly stealing diesel from police vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, an official said on Monday.

Five policemen, including the two constables accused in the case, were also suspended after the theft came to light, the official said.

At least 250 litres of diesel was found stolen from three police vehicles on November 30, and a case was registered against two constables after a probe, city superintendent of police (CSP) Nisha Reddy said

The superintendent of police has suspended five policemen for their alleged involvement on Monday, she said.

