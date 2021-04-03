Sagar, Apr 3 (PTI) A video of two policemen allegedly hitting a man with sticks at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district went viral on social media, prompting the authorities to launch a probe into the incident, an official said on Saturday.

The video was allegedly shot in Bajaria police station of Bina town in the district on Monday, it was stated.

An inquiry into the incident is underway and a report will be submitted next week, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Priya Singh told PTI.

Sagar's superintendent of police (SP) Atul Singh had earlier told reporters that two groups of people had come to the police station to file their complaints following a dispute.

At the time, the police had taken the accused from both the groups into custody, he said.

However, one of the groups started pressurising the police to release an accused and misbehaved with the police, he said, adding that a case was registered against persons who misbehaved.

The SDOP has been asked to conduct a comprehensive inquiry in the matter related to the video and action will be taken once the report arrives, the official said.

