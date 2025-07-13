Satna, July 13 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl died after she fell into an abandoned borewell filled with rainwater while sowing paddy in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Sunday, while her 10-year-old friend is missing, police said.

Officials retrieved the body of Somvati Ahirwar after over four hours of the incident at 9:30 PM, while an operation is underway to trace and rescue Durga Ahirwar. The girls were residents of Salaiya Bhatwa area.

"The incident occurred at around 5 pm in a waterlogged field under Nagod police station limits, where the girls had gone to assist their families in sowing," said police inspector Ashok Pandey.

The borewell is located on land adjacent to the field where the families were working.

Pandey said the casing of the borewell had been pulled out and due to water accumulation in the area, the abandoned borehole was not visible.

He said Somvati's body was retrieved, while an operation is underway to rescue Durga. Divers of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force have been called in to assist in the operation, which is hampered by darkness and waterlogging in the field.

