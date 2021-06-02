Shajapur (MP), Jun 2 (PTI) Two persons fell into a well while fetching water and drowned onWednesday at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, police said.

The incident occurred in Bharad village, about 15 km from Shajapur district headquarter, a Kotwali police station official said, adding the deceased were working in a field when they felt thirsty.

The bodies of the deceased- a 25-year-old and another 18-year-old- were retrieved from the well and handed over to their family members, the official said.

