Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Narendra Singh Tomar's son has filed a complaint in connection with an alleged video of him discussing money transactions going viral on social media. Acting on the complaint a case has been registered against an unknown person.

The Minister's son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar submitted an application at civil line police station in Morena district citing a conspiracy was being hatched against him by editing the video.

"A viral video has come to my notice in which it is being falsely propagated that I have made transactions worth crores. By editing this fake video, a conspiracy is being hatched against me and a negative impression is being created. Fake video clips are being made viral on various social media platforms with the malicious intention of damaging my public image and reputation," Tomar wrote.

He further added that no such amount was received in any of his bank accounts nor in any of the bank accounts of his family or anyone associated with it. It was completely false and fabricated.

He also requested to investigate the said conspiracy duly and identify the accused and take the strictest action possible.

Acting on the complaint the police registered a case against an unknown person and started investigation into the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Morena) Arvind Thakur said, "An alleged video of a video call of Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar, son of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, has gone viral on social media in which there was a discussion about money transaction. It is said that this alleged video was made to defame the complainant. An FIR has been registered against an unknown person and investigation into the matter is going on."

Meanwhile, after the video surfaced on social media, media advisor of Madhya Pradesh Congress and former CM Kamal Nath, Piyush Babele shared the alleged video on X asking the ED, CBI and income tax writing to check the authenticity of the viral video.

"Dear ED, CBI, Income Tax, this video is going viral. Please check its authenticity. In this video, BJP candidate and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's son Devendra Tomar seems to be discussing transactions worth crores of rupees. Please investigate and clarify whether it is a matter of black money or white money in between the model code code of conduct."

Notably, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is in fray for forthcoming state assembly polls scheduled to be held this month from Dimani assembly seat in the district.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

