Betul (MP), Jun 9 (PTI) Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on Friday mocked the Congress for its promise of providing LPG cylinders for Rs 500 each in Madhya Pradesh and said the opposition party could sell the nation if it got an opportunity.

The Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas was addressing a press conference to highlight achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past nine years.

"If Congress gets an opportunity, it will sell the country too," Teli told reporters. Polls are likely to be held in MP at the end of the year.

Queried on high prices of petrol and diesel, Teli said a dominant part of fuel is imported and its rates are decided by three oil marketing firms, which also decide prices of gas, 83 per cent of which is bought from abroad.

For uniformity in oil prices, it should be included under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Teli contended.

He said the Centre is investing Rs 50,000 crore in the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh, which will boost employment generation in the state.

The Modi government was focussed on doubling the income of farmers and also establishing ethanol plants.

Speaking at the event, Teli and Betul Lok Sabha MP DD Uikey said in nine years of Modi rule, 3.5 crore houses were constructed for the poor, 11.72 crore toilets were built and tap water was being supplied to more than 12 crore households.

Under the Ujjwala scheme 9.06 crore gas connections were allotted free of cost, free ration is being provided to 80 crore people, 93,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened and Kisan Samman Nidhi is being provided to 23.02 crore farmers, they added.

