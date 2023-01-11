Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed guests to the Global Investors Summit (GIS) which is being organised in Indore.

The GIS is being organised at Brilliant Convention Center in the city on January 11 and 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the event today.

Addressing the Global Investors' Summit via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "Optimism for India is driven by strong democracy, young demography and political stability. Due to these, India is taking decisions that boost the ease of living and ease of doing business. India has been on the path of reform, transform and perform since 2014. India has become an attractive destination for investment."

On the other hand, addressing the inaugural function, CM Chouhan said, "Today, the industrial world of the country is among us, I heartily welcome you all. Indore and 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh have welcomed you here."

"It is our good fortune that PM Modi had arrived here among us the day before yesterday at Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) and even today he has virtually inaugurated the Global Investors Summit. A new India is emerging under his leadership and becoming magnificent, glorious, powerful, prosperous, prosperous and self-reliant," the chief minister said.

"To make a self-reliant India, I have to make Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh with all of you and its roadmap is ready. Today, I am saying with confidence that only India will guide the world's humanity on the path of eternal peace which is burning in the fire of materialism," Chouhan added. (ANI)

